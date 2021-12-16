BZEdge (BZE) Market Capitalization Tops $379,807.14

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 74.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $379,807.14 and $4.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.89 or 0.08251963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,705.04 or 0.99865865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002701 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

