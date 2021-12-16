C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.09

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 72601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

The company has a market capitalization of C$91.09 million and a P/E ratio of 62.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.49.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

