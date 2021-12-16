C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $39,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,709 shares of company stock worth $4,774,733. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.96 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.