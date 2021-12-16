Cabaletta Bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,703 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,200% compared to the average daily volume of 161 call options.

Shares of CABA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.58. 16,055,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,053. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $129.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.39. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CABA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth about $10,944,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 143.2% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 947,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 557,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 355.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 171,529 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 12.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 109,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 361.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.