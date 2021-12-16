CACHE Gold Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for $58.00 or 0.00121036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $115,173.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00206580 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 90,122 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

