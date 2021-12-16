Cadre (CDRE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cadre (NYSE: CDRE) recently:
- 11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Cadre had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE CDRE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 121,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,910. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $23.74.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.
