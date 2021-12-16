Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after buying an additional 3,696,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. CBRE Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $5,760,526.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,223,163 shares of company stock valued at $59,213,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

