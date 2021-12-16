Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM opened at $364.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.53.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.