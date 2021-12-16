Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.67 Million in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of California Resources by 15.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,173,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

California Resources stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $1,127,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,400 shares of company stock valued at $24,643,214 over the last three months.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.