Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 27,707 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,807,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,488,000 after purchasing an additional 40,115 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $75.91 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 2.08.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

