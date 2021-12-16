Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $68.06 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

