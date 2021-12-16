Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $18.64

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $27.07. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 68,152 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $626.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.94.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter worth $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter worth $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

