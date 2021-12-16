Canaccord Genuity Boosts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$19.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGX. CIBC raised shares of Cineplex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.44.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.89. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$8.11 and a twelve month high of C$16.76. The firm has a market cap of C$832.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$250.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

