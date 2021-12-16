Canaccord Genuity Boosts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$19.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGX. CIBC raised shares of Cineplex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.44.
Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.89. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$8.11 and a twelve month high of C$16.76. The firm has a market cap of C$832.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
