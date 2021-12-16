Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$60.00 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.33.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$50.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$28.67 and a 52-week high of C$55.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.33. The firm has a market cap of C$59.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.6599996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total transaction of C$485,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,503,678.13. Also, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$309,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,933 shares in the company, valued at C$1,196,289.29. Insiders have sold a total of 329,450 shares of company stock worth $16,967,152 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

