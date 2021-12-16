Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.79

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$91.79 and traded as high as C$95.45. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$94.59, with a volume of 3,408,043 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$166.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.79. The stock has a market cap of C$63.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 4.2299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

