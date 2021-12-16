Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Update

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the November 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of ENDTF traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.88. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$7.45 and a 1-year high of C$10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.16%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

