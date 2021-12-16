Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.6% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.16. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

