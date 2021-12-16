Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $217.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

