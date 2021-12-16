Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.94 and its 200-day moving average is $168.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

