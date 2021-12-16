Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 51.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 66,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 93,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

