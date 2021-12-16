Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of CPX opened at C$38.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.48. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$33.31 and a 52 week high of C$45.05.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$377.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.3700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total transaction of C$307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,980.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

