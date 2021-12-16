CargoX Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.04 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $31.04 million and approximately $42,761.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CargoX has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00039867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00207429 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,627 coins. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

