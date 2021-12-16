Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Increased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,900,000 after acquiring an additional 697,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after acquiring an additional 88,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.