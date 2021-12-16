Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
CARR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.
Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $53.87. 3,407,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,559. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89.
In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $3,098,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 265,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
