Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CARR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $53.87. 3,407,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,559. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $3,098,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 265,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

