Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Down 46.6% in November

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the November 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

CARV opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.