CashHand Market Capitalization Achieves $102,109.89 (CHND)

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $102,109.89 and $213.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CashHand has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CashHand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00029311 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CashHand

CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,426,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,458,700 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

