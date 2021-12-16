Caspian Trading Up 24.4% This Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $410,663.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00039685 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.00205527 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

