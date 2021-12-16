CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.92

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.92 and last traded at $107.48, with a volume of 27259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.54.
CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.47.
In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
