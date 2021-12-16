C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the November 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,064.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

C&C Group stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. C&C Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

