CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank increased its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of CDW opened at $192.15 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

