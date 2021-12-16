Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. 14,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 29,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $775.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CELJF)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services.

