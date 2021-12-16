Cellebrite DI (CLBT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ: CLBT):

12/9/2021 – Cellebrite DI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

12/7/2021 – Cellebrite DI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

12/2/2021 – Cellebrite DI is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Cellebrite DI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

11/24/2021 – Cellebrite DI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

10/20/2021 – Cellebrite DI is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. 12,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,703. Cellebrite DI Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42.

Get Cellebrite DI Ltd alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $681,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.