Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report $12.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.59 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Cellectis posted sales of $15.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $61.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $66.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $79.20 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 222,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 59,738 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75. Cellectis has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.