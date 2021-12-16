Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to report $32.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.19 billion. Centene reported sales of $28.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $126.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.08 billion to $126.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $135.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.20 billion to $137.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $83.59.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock worth $8,791,067. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Centene by 284.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Centene by 3,997.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.