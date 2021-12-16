Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 10,365 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 277,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 67,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.84.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.57 and its 200 day moving average is $147.16. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

