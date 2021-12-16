Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.60

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and traded as low as $13.91. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 160,064 shares changing hands.

CJPRY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Central Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

