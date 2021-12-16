Centric Cash Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

