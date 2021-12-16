Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. (CISO) to Raise $10 Million in IPO

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. (CISO) expects to raise $10 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of December 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,000,000 shares at a price of $5.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. generated $11.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $7.1 million. The company has a market-cap of $630.9 million.

Boustead Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: IPOScoop has NO CALL on this offering. This is NOT an IPO. This deal is a NASDAQ uplisting from the OTCQB.) We are a cybersecurity and compliance company comprised of highly trained and seasoned security professionals who work with clients to enhance or create a better cyber posture in their organization. We provide consulting services, software and solutions to safeguard data and financial information, as well as to protect assets and intellectual property. We were founded in 2015; incorporated in 2019. (Note: Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. has moved the pricing date of its NASDAQ uplisting deal back to the week of Dec. 20, 2021; the deal had been initially expected to price on the night of Dec. 16, 2021. The company filed an S-1 (prospectus) dated Dec. 14, 2021; in that prospectus, Cerberus Cyber says the lock-up agreement for its officers and directors will extend for 12 months from the offering’s date.) “.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. was founded in 2019 and has 185 employees. The company is located at 6900 E. Camelback Road, Suite 240 Scottsdale, Arizona 85251 and can be reached via phone at (480) 389-3444.

