Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $30.65

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.65, but opened at $33.00. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 495 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.78.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

