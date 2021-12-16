Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.25

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.25), with a volume of 4210890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.33. The stock has a market cap of £129.26 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other Chaarat Gold news, insider Martin Andersson bought 1,448,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £347,624.88 ($459,395.90).

About Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.