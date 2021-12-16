Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
Shares of CLDT stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $642.76 million, a P/E ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $14.95.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
