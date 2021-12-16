Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $642.76 million, a P/E ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

