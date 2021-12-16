ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to post $19.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.19 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 339.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $49.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.13 million to $78.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $89.35 million, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $138.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The company had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCXI. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

