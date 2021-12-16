Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Trimmed by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.38. 232,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,514,624. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

