Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 56,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,403,000 after acquiring an additional 98,386 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $116.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

