Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Raised by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 4.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.51. The company had a trading volume of 119,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,514,624. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

