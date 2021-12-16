China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Down 46.3% in November

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the November 15th total of 192,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 2.96.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Greenridge Global increased their target price on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

