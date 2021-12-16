China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Down 46.3% in November

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the November 15th total of 192,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 2.96.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
