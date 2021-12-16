China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.40

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29.

About China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

