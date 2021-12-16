China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Up 86.8% in November

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,300 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the November 15th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.8 days.

JINFF stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. China Gold International Resources has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

