Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.00. Choice Hotels International posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

CHH stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $153.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $845,770.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,931,274. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,401,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.