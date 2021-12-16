Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.72

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.72 and traded as low as C$14.45. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.63, with a volume of 396,008 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHP.UN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.72. The company has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.07.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

